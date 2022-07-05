Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

