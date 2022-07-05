Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $47.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.38.
NYSE:BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.