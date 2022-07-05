Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $47.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

