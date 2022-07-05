Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Trading 2% Higher

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.86 and last traded at $75.86. 2,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

