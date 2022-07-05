Bank of The West Acquires 259 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Zoetis stock opened at $174.21 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

