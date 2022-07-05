Bank of The West Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $394.83 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $386.51 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $469.72 and its 200 day moving average is $540.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

