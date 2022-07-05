Bank of The West Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,145 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

