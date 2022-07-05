Bank of The West Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.72 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

