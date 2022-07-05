Bank of The West Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of The West cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

