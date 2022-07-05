Bank of The West Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $318.24 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

