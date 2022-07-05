Bank of The West Sells 10,214 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

