Barclays Lowers Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Price Target to SEK 115

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HUFAF remained flat at $$12.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

