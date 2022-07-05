Barclays Lowers Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Price Target to SEK 115

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS HUFAF remained flat at $$12.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $13.22.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
