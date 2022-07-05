Barclays Lowers TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Price Target to €12.00

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €16.00 ($16.67) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

TAGOF stock remained flat at $$32.63 during trading on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

