Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 157,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,206,913 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 121.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barclays by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 73.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.