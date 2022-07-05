Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.33) to GBX 360 ($4.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 440 ($5.33).

Get Ascential alerts:

ASCL opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.18) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 330.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.53). The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.