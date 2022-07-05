Barclays Trims Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Target Price to €32.00

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €50.00 ($52.08) to €32.00 ($33.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,860. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.
About Deutsche Wohnen
