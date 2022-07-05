BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Down 30.6% in June

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 12,450,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get BARK alerts:

In other BARK news, Director David Kamenetzky bought 54,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $82,785.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,785.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henrik Werdelin bought 16,850 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $28,982.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 631,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,703.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 119,764 shares of company stock worth $195,919.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BARK by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BARK by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 253,280 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BARK in the first quarter worth $380,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BARK stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,018. The company has a market capitalization of $236.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.90. BARK has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BARK had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. Research analysts expect that BARK will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.