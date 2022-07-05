Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $441.70

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 441.70 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 444.20 ($5.38), with a volume of 510676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.57).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDEV. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.81) to GBX 790 ($9.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.44) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($7.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 755.33 ($9.15).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 486.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 564.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

In other news, insider Mike Scott bought 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,314.22).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

