Barrington Research Trims TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $106.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $128.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.57.

SNX stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,312 shares of company stock worth $2,731,952. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

