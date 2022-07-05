Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,214 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises about 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. 27,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.