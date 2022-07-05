Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) were down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.10. Approximately 1,184,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,387,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.

Several analysts have commented on BTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,356,430.96. Also, Senior Officer Rodney Gray bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,700 shares of company stock valued at $228,289.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

