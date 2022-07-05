Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Insider Buys A$10,773.70 in Stock

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Borness bought 36,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$10,773.70 ($7,379.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Beamtree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beamtree Holdings Limited develops and commercializes clinical decision support (CDS) systems to healthcare industry in Australia and internationally. The company offers RippleDown Expert, a CDS system that provides real-time patient monitoring and alerting solutions; RippleDown Auditor, a solution that audit data in real-time in pathology, including data entry, billing, and specimen reception; and PICQ, a coding quality tool for public and private hospitals, health services, and state health departments that assesses and reports clinically coded data.

