Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Insider Buys A$10,773.70 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMTGet Rating) insider Stephen Borness bought 36,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$10,773.70 ($7,379.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Beamtree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beamtree Holdings Limited develops and commercializes clinical decision support (CDS) systems to healthcare industry in Australia and internationally. The company offers RippleDown Expert, a CDS system that provides real-time patient monitoring and alerting solutions; RippleDown Auditor, a solution that audit data in real-time in pathology, including data entry, billing, and specimen reception; and PICQ, a coding quality tool for public and private hospitals, health services, and state health departments that assesses and reports clinically coded data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beamtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beamtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.