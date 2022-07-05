Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,590 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $147,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

BDX opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

