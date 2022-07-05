Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 43005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$13.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.
About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)
