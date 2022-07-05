BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($31.97) to GBX 2,590 ($31.36) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,714.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

