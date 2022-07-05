BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,510

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,706.42.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.