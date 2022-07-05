BHPCoin Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $25,884.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00148251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.00865329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016487 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

