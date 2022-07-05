BidiPass One Day Volume Reaches $19.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 5% against the dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $75,992.02 and $19.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

