BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,401. The company has a market cap of $57.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $178,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

