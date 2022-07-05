Bitcoin Confidential Market Capitalization Tops $55,319.62 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $55,319.62 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010192 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00217562 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

