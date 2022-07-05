Bitcoin Gold Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $269.49 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $15.39 or 0.00078732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00286266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00073766 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005257 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.