BitTorrent Achieves Market Capitalization of $582.42 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $582.42 million and approximately $5,979.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007416 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004825 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005230 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004902 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

