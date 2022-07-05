BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BKN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 48,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,098. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

