Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 496,021 shares worth $26,404,820. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

