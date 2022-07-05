Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. Sells 8,129 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.12. 1,626,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

