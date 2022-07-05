Boralex (TSE:BLX) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.31.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex stock traded down C$1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,403. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8999999 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.