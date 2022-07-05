Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Boston Scientific worth $136,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

