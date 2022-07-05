BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 545.83 ($6.61).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.48) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.45) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 510 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.48) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

LON BP opened at GBX 401.45 ($4.86) on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 412.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.78%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £367.36 ($444.85). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($377.63). Insiders purchased a total of 254 shares of company stock valued at $105,066 in the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

