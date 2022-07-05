Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.79.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and sold 79,443 shares worth $2,731,148. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

