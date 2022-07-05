Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.32

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research firms have commented on BBI. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Brickell Biotech ( NASDAQ:BBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.90). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

