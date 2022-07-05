Bridge Mutual Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $962,928.06 and $44,032.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00149886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00082316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015391 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

