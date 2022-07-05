British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) PT Raised to GBX 4,000

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,780 ($45.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.86) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.
NYSE:BTI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 119,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
