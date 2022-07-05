British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) PT Raised to GBX 4,000

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,780 ($45.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.86) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.

NYSE:BTI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 119,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

