Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $193,556,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

