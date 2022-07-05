Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $51.70

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.70.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.