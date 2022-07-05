Brokerages Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Price Target at $40.50

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Jamf by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jamf by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Jamf by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jamf by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

