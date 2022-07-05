Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.58.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.86 and a 200-day moving average of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

