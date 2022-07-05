Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.58.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.86 and a 200-day moving average of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.