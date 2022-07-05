Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Update

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,801,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $492.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.