CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Acquires $442,566.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 106,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $442,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,707,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068,491.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CalAmp alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 105,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 538,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.41.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CalAmp by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CalAmp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.