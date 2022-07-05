Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$22.87. Approximately 20,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CAL)
