Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 19.9% in June

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ CALT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

