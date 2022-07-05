Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.15.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

CPT stock opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average is $157.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,475,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

